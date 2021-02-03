Deadlines have been set for prosecutors to make plea agreement offers to the Jaffrey couple charged in the decapitation murder of a Keene man, though trial dates are also being set.
The state has said it will offer Britany Barron, 31, a plea deal within the next 30 days. Her co-defendant and husband also wants an offer.
Carrie Smith, one of Armando Barron’s defense attorneys, said during a meeting with prosecutors in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene that she is willing to listen to offers from the state.
“If they have any interest in finding out the truth, we’d have an interest in talking to them,” Smith said.
Armando Barron, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the Sept. 20 shooting death of Jonathan Amerault, 25, in a Rindge park.
He also faces charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence assault on his wife, Britany.
She is charged with falsifying physical evidence. Prosecutors say she sawed Amerault’s head off his body and hid it in an Errol campground.
Her attorney, Richard Guerriero, said she acted out of fear for her life.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati informed Coos County Superior Court this week that he plans to offer a plea agreement to Britany Barron within the next 30 days. Agati asked Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff to set Armando Barron’s trial date for May 2022.
Smith was seeking a trial for her client in September or December this year. She said the state likely wants to come to a plea agreement with Britany Barron before prosecuting Armando Barron.
“They certainly require Britany’s testimony if they proceed against our client,” Smith said.
Agati said that once discovery reports in the case are complete, he plans to make an offer to Armando Barron. Ruoff gave him a 90-day window for that.
Both Barrons are being held without bail, though Guerriero is asking that Britany Barron be released to home confinement with electronic monitoring. He has argued that once it is shown in court that she acted under duress, she likely will receive leniency and, if convicted, a minimal prison term.
After discovering that his wife was having an affair with Amerault, Armando Barron used her cellphone to lure Amerault to a park in Rindge, according to court records.
Britany Barron told police her husband beat her after learning of her relationship with Amerault. At one point during the assault he put a loaded pistol in her mouth, she told police.
When Amerault arrived at the park expecting Britany Barron, Armando Barron violently assaulted him and tried to force his wife to shoot him, according to an affidavit by New Hampshire State Police Detective Stephen Sloper. At one point, Barron put the gun in his wife’s hands and wrapped his hands over hers, Sloper stated.
After he tried and failed to get Britany Barron to step on Amerault’s neck, Armando Barron forced her to cut Amerault’s wrists, according to the affidavit. Armando Barron then shot Amerault three times and killed him, Sloper stated.
With Britany Barron behind the wheel of Amerault’s Subaru, the couple drove in two cars to a campground in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. At the campsite, she told police, Barron forced her to cut off Amerault’s head with a saw and bury it in the woods.
Amerault’s body was wrapped in a tarp and concealed near a brook, and his car was covered with a tarp, according to Sloper’s affidavit.
Amerault’s mother called police two days later when he didn’t show up for work.
New Hampshire State Police Detective Matthew Anderson stated in another affidavit that police soon determined that Amerault and Britany Barron worked together at Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey, and that Britany Barron had called in that day to quit her job.
Employees also told police they believed Britany Barron and Amerault were in a relationship, Anderson stated.
Police used cellphone data to locate Britany Barron at the campsite. Police said she was alone and armed. Near her was a large object covered by a tarp and sticks and branches. The conservation officers reported seeing blood on the tarp covering Amerault’s headless body.
Britany Barron told police that she had burned Amerault’s belongings and wiped down his car and was waiting for her husband to return. He was headed to the campsite with their 9-year-old daughter and was bringing dirt and concrete, according to Sloper’s affidavit.
He was stopped and arrested in Coos County.