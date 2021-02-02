A Manchester plow truck driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident several weeks ago in Merrimack.
Esad Buco, 50, of 12 Dover St., recently turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the Dec. 20, 2020 accident.
According to a release, Buco was operating a plow truck near the intersection of Route 101A and Continental Boulevard when he allegedly “proceeded through a red light while crossing the intersection and was struck on the right side plow by a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 101A.”
The car sustained heavy front-end damage and the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, said police.
Buco is accused of not stopping after the crash and leaving the scene, said police.
Buco was driving a plow truck owned by Gary Fitzgerald of Weare. Fitzgerald told authorities that he was contracted by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to provide snow plowing, and that Buco was operating his truck at the time of the crash, police said in a release, adding Buco was one of three plow trucks working simultaneously in a line to clear snow.
Buco has been charged with conduct after an accident and disobeying a traffic control device. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.