A Plymouth man is facing a drunk driving charge after state police say he drove the wrong way in both directions on Interstate 93 in Ashland early Monday.
Christopher Power, 36, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and having an open container of alcohol. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 8 out of Plymouth District Court.
State police say his vehicle was spotted just before 12:30 a.m. heading south in the northbound lane near Exit 27 on I-93.
Officers from Ashland and Sanbornton tried to stop the vehicle, but it then entered a crossover and began driving north in the southbound lanes.
State police, with help from Ashland, Sanbornton and Plymouth police, stopped vehicle in the area of mile marker 72.2.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Trooper Brandon Stubbs at 603-223-3654 or email him at Brandon.A.Stubbs@dos.nh.gov.