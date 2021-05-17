About 20 rounds of gunfire damaged sheds and vehicles early Monday morning at a Merrimack residence.
Police are asking the public for assistance in locating those responsible for the incident, which occurred around 2:38 a.m. on Tinker Road.
Authorities initially received reports of gunshots in the area of Tinker Road early Monday morning, but found no evidence of gunfire while initially searching the area in the dark, according to a release.
“At 7:44 a.m., Merrimack police received a call from a resident on Tinker Road advising that their property sustained heavy damage caused by gunfire,” police said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers observed damage to two sheds and two vehicles located on the property, which was caused by at least 20 rounds of gunfire.”
According to the news release, several thousand dollars worth of damage was done to the property.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Det. Gregory Walters or Det. Clark Preston at 424-3774, or the anonymous crime line at 424-2424. Police are also asking individuals who live in the vicinity to check their surveillance cameras.
A $500 cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest in the case, said police.