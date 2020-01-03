MANCHESTER — City police acknowledged residents’ outraged Facebook posts about a New Year’s scrum outside an Elm Street bar, captured in a widely-seen video. In a Friday afternoon statement, police said they are still investigating the incident.
Police spokesman Heather Hamel said the police department’s statement came in response to comments on the department’s Facebook page. The posts demanded to know why the only person arrested in a brawl outside McGarvey’s Saloon was the man who, a bystander’s cell phone video seemed to show, was trying to stop three bouncers beating up someone else.
“The public’s outcry for justice has not been ignored by the Manchester Police Department,” Hamel wrote in a statement. “Please understand that we are investigating the ‘entire’ incident, not just the 4 minutes of video that has been circulating on the internet.”
Hamel said Police Chief Carlo Capano was not available Friday afternoon to further discuss the department’s response to the brawl and to the online clamor.
The bystander’s video, apparently taken outside McGarvey’s early on New Year’s Day, showed three McGarvey’s bouncers punching and kicking a man pinned to the sidewalk, bloodying his head. Then, the video shows a man who appears to be Brandon Pichette, 31, intervening in the apparent beating.
Police said Pichette put a bouncer in a headlock. A crowd obscured what Pichette was doing from the cell phone camera’s view. By the time police arrived, it was a bouncer who had Pichette in a headlock. Pichette was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. He is the only person who has been arrested.
In the days since the Manchester Police Department announced Pichette’s arrest, residents have expressed confusion and indignation that Pichette was arrested, but not the bouncers.
The statement police put out Friday afternoon noted that the first police officer on the scene arrived at McGarvey’s after the video ended.
“He acted based on the facts and circumstances as they were presented to him at the time,” Hamel wrote. She added that police were now using the video and other evidence in their investigation, and asked anyone who saw what happened or has video to contact police.
McGarvey’s owner Bob Scribner told the Union Leader on Thursday that before the beating shown in the video, security staff had asked a customer to leave the bar. The customer started a confrontation, Scribner said, and locked one bouncer in a choke hold. Scribner said he has shared video of what happened inside the bar with police.
