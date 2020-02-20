LACONIA -- An Alton man has been indicted on four more felony charges of using a remotely operated machine concealed in his pickup to pump tainted fuel onto a local road in violation of environmental regulations.
Mark J. Hanson, 67, of 28 Church St., pleaded not guilty, waived formal arraignment and was freed on personal recognizance bail after he signed a waiver of extradition and agreed not to drink alcohol.
On Feb. 13, a Belknap County grand jury returned four indictments against Hanson, including three charging him with knowing endangerment.
According to the indictments, in December 2018, Hanson transported a hazardous petroleum byproduct on Stockbridge Corner Road and Main Street in Alton and used a homemade pumping system in his 1995 Ford F-250 pickup to discharge the oil on Stockbridge Corner Road and in an area where the oil could contaminate surface or groundwater.
The endangerment charges are Class A felonies punishable by 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.
Last week's indictments follow three similar ones from February 2019 alleging transport and disposal of a hazardous prospect on a road surface and state land in December 2018.
According to a fourth indictment, Hanson also falsified physical evidence by loading a fuel storage container onto a tractor and moving it after he was ordered by police not to disturb the scene while a search warrant was pending.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in late March or early April.
Fuel spill reported
According to testimony at a November hearing, on Dec. 10, 2018, New Durham police officer Brian Crockwell responded to a report of spilled gasoline on Stockbridge Corner Road, which crosses into neighboring Alton.
Resident David Cardinal, who reported the incident, was unable to tell police who or what caused the spill.
Investigator Gardner Warr, from the state Department of Environmental Services, was taking samples at the scene when a man pulled up and told Crockwell he had seen a truck driving suspiciously on the road the previous week.
The passerby described the vehicle as a blue, box-style, 1990s Ford F-150 or F-250. He said the driver, an older man in his 50 or 60s, drove slowly on the edge of the road and sped up when vehicles passed by. The man said liquid appeared to be spilling out the back and he smelled an odor.
DES told Alton police that in April 2018 the agency had conducted an investigation into gasoline dumping in Rochester and believed a man named Hanson, who lived on Church Street, was involved. Alton police checked a license plate number provided by DES and determined it was registered to a 1995 blue Ford F-250 pickup belonging to Hanson.
Alton police later stopped Hanson while he was driving the truck. Approaching the vehicle, Detective Adam Painchaud used his flashlight to look through the cab's back window and saw an apparatus with pumps, fuel filters and gas tanks. He said he saw a rubber hose protruding from behind the rear passenger side tire that looked wet and smelled of gasoline.
Painchaud told Hanson police were looking into gasoline-dumping, believed his vehicle was linked to it and were going to seize the truck until they could secure a search warrant.
According to testimony at the November hearing, Hanson admitted that he had recently driven on Stockbridge Corner Road and that he might have spilled some gasoline in the bed of his truck.
When Hanson went to retrieve his coffee from the truck cab, Painchaud asked about two switches on the dashboard. Hanson said one was for a plow and the other for a remote starter.
When Painchaud noted that the pickup was not fitted with a plow frame and was an early model diesel truck unlikely to have a remote starter, Hanson said one switch activated a pump in the back of the vehicle, according to testimony.
Judge James D. O’Neill III rejected defense efforts to throw out Hanson's statements to police, finding that they had reasonable suspicion to stop Hanson.
Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath said he suspected Hanson was trying to avoid paying for proper, environmentally sound disposal of fuel byproducts.
In 2016, a court enjoined Hanson from continuing to operate a junk yard on his residential property after he was cited for multiple violations of the town's zoning ordinance from December 2010 until May 2014.