Manchester police hope that one of the most dangerous street corners in the city -- the corner of Auburn and Union streets -- will be a safer, following a mass arrest that took place in the area on Friday night.
Police arrested 11 city residents around 7 p.m. Friday, all in connection with a police operation in the alley south of Auburn Street, police said in a statement issued Monday.
Two firearms, drugs and substantial amounts of money were seized in the arrests, police said.
The 11 ranged in age from 18 to 36 and were arrested on charges that ranged from drug sales to felonious use of a firearm. At least one had a gang association, police said in affidavits.
Three arrests involved misdemeanors such as disorderly conduct.
Last week before the arrests, people who work and live in the neighborhood said they don’t feel safe.
A hail of gunfire two weeks ago sent the customers and barbers at P&J Barbers flying to the basement, said Andres Rodriguez.
“Maybe it’s gangs, I don’t know,” he said through an interpreter. He thinks crime would improve if the city would pick up litter and trash in the neighborhood.
“I wouldn’t say I’d be walking around by myself. I have to be careful as a woman,” said Asheley Baney last week when speaking to a reporter before the arrests.
Like others, she attributed the unrest in part to the instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people are out of work and at home. Kids are not in school and running up and down the street, she said.
But another said young minorities who live in the neighborhood are being harassed by police.
Zach Jones said police drew their weapons and took him to the ground recently as he was jaywalking across Union Street. They found two grams of marijuana on him.
“I’m petrified of the police with everything that’s going on,” he said.
The corner hosts the Dollar Deluxe grocery story. In one affidavit, police describe the corner as a "nexus for violent crime in the city.”
In another, police list 10 incidents that took place in the area, including shootings of two teenagers, the shooting of a woman, a car jacking, a robbery, and gunshots, some that have ended in bedrooms where children were sleeping.
Auburn and Union streets
|Date
|Incident
|Details
|Sept. 25
|Gunshots
|Someone yelled "I just got shot."
|Sept. 24
|Gunshots
|Shots enter room where children sleeping.
|Sept. 12
|Carjacking
|Five males fight person, steal his car from alley.
|Sept. 5
|Gunshots
|Man shouting "if you're going to kill me, kill me."
|Sept. 4
|Gunshots
|Reported in alley.
|Sept. 1
|Shooting
|Drive-by shooting in alley; woman shot.
|Aug. 27
|Robbery
|Five masked males rob man of money, debit card.
|Aug. 2
|Shooting
|18-year-old shot.
|July 25
|Gunshots
|Vehicle struck in drive-by shooting.
|April 23
|Shooting
|16-year-old shot outside Dollar Deluxe.
"We share the residents' concerns and are making every effort to stop the violence," said Acting Police Chief Ryan Grant in a statement. He expressed confidence the arrests and seizures of two firearms will have an impact.
"We will keep the pressure on until the neighborhood is back where it should be," he said.
Other efforts include increased overnight patrols and increasing visibility by trimming trees and improving lighting, police said.
In the past, police have complained about a lack of cooperation from residents in the area. But in the statement on Monday, Grant asks the community to continue reporting suspicious activity.
In an affidavit, police said the arrests took place in the alley south of Auburn Street, which say said hosts open-air drug dealing, fighting and "other deviant behavior."
Police approached the area and ordered everyone to place their hands on a fence. Police then asked for permission to search them.
Police said the arrests involved patrol officers, the special enforcement division, the SWAT team and community policing officers.
Eriberto Claudio, who is 52, said there may be some rivalries going on between trigger-happy young people.
He said good people have lived in the neighborhood for decades, but older people are growing tired of the crime and moving out.
He wants to see the city clean up litter and garbage in the street, which he thinks will encourage the community to come together. He plans to run for state representative next year.
“I want the mayor,” he said, “to come out and walk the streets and get involved.”