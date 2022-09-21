Five Boston climate protestors who tried to use “sleeping dragon” barrel devices to chain themselves together to block traffic on a highly-trafficked city ramp were arrested on Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

A department spokesperson said Joseph H. Rogers, 55, of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, Grant F. Rockett, 64, of Jamaica Plain, Mark A. Dugan, 54, of Newton, Jennifer M. Smith, 48, of Watertown and Mary E. Hansen, 67, of Jamaica Plain, were all charged with trespassing on state property, disorderly conduct and conspiracy to commit a crime in relation with the pre-planned environmental protest.