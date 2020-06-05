Manchester police said they have made an additional arrest and are seeking two others in connection to the unrest that took place Tuesday night on South Willow Street.
Police charged Hooksett resident Kyle Toledo, 20, with reckless conduct and riot.
His arrest brings to 14 the number of people arrested in connection with the confrontation, which stemmed from the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Police said participants lit fireworks that landed in a parking lot and punched and kicked and spat on an occupied police cruiser.
On Twitter, Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant said police are reviewing interviewing witnesses and reviewing body cam footage, video surveillance as part of a follow-up investigation into the violence.
"Those who committed crimes will be held accountable," he wrote.
Police have obtained warrants against Derryfield resident Dylan Smith, 23, and Manchester resident Antwan Stroud, 18.
Stroud will be charged with with riot and a charge related to reckless conduct, police said.
Smith allegedly threw a rock and water bottle at officers, and a water bottle at a truck. He will face three riot charges, police said.