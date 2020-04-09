Police have arrested a Dover man who allegedly tried to rob a local Bank of America on Thursday morning.
Thomas Hegarty, 25, is charged with attempted robbery after he allegedly passed a note to an employee at the 180 Washington St. branch that said he had a weapon and demanded money.
Police responded to the bank at approximately 10:16 a.m. Upon their arrival, it was not clear if the suspect was still on scene, so employees were evacuated. The immediate area was secured.
Surveillance images taken at the Dover bank showed a man wearing what appeared to be a blue long-sleeved shirt on his head, a surgical mask, a gray Nike sweatshirt and pajama pants with pink, white and black checkering at the time he passed the note to the bank employee.
Police officials say the Nike sweatshirt and pajama pants Hegarty was in were abandoned near the scene and he was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and dark colored shorts over the pants.
After police shared the surveillance images, numerous tips helped them identify the suspect as Hegarty, according to a news release from Sgt. Mark Nadeau.
Nadeau said the Dover Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was able to find evidence linking Hegarty to the attempted robbery.
Nadeau said detectives from his department were assisted by deputies from the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office and officers of the Rochester Police Department in locating Hegarty on Wakefield Street in Rochester, where he was arrested without incident about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Hegarty refused bail and is being held at Strafford County House of Corrections in Dover. He is charged with a Class B felony and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
In 2015, Hegarty pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of America branch in Rochester. He was sentenced to 39 months behind bars, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay full restitution to the bank.
According to a news release from officials at the U.S. Department of Justice, on Jan. 20, 2015, Hegarty walked into the Rochester bank with an object under his sweatshirt to simulate a gun and made off with $400.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 742-4646. Anonymous tips can be called into the Dover Crimeline at 749-6000.