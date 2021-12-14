Manchester policed announced the arrest of five young adults — two on felony charges — as part of a clamp down on motorcycle and dirt bike hijinks that took place in downtown Manchester this past summer.
The arrests followed numerous complaints about the reckless operation of motorcycles and dirt bikes in downtown Manchester, police said.
Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said the complaints stretch back to the summer, and the police department Community Affairs Division initiated an investigation last month.
Last Friday, police arrested the five. All men, they range in age from 18 to 27 and hail from Manchester and surrounding towns.
“I was woken up at 6 a.m. in the morning and told I was under arrest,” said Travis Jones, 18, of Goffstown. “They’re saying a dirt bike is a deadly weapon.”
One of two people charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, Jones said he’s now getting hate messages on social media.
Also charged are:
Nolan Trottier, 18, of New Boston, felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Jakobb Villacorta, 21, of Hooksett, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.
Kyle Panzieri, 26, of Auburn, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.
James Johnson, 27, of Manchester, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.
Police did not provide specifics about when the crimes took place. Police said the actions, which took place on a daily basis, were putting everyone at risk of injury.
More specifics will surface when Jones and Trottier are arraigned on their charges; that is not scheduled until mid-January.
“It puts innocent people in harm’s way, and it will not be tolerated in the city,” said Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. He said the arrest should send a message to anyone who thinks the behavior is amusing; they will be held accountable.
But a downtown business owner said he’s downtown all the time and hasn’t seen reckless operation of motorcycles.
Nor has Tim Baines, the owner of the Mint Bistro restaurant and a former alderman, heard anyone complain about it, he said.
“I’m honestly not aware,” he said. “Maybe it’s bad timing.”
He said he frequently sees large groups of youth and young adults operating bicycles and weaving in and out of traffic.
In a telephone interview, Jones said the arrest is bad timing for him. He wants to enter the military and had an appointment to speak to a recruiter on Monday.
He cannot join the armed forces with a felony record, he said. He plans to hire a lawyer and fight the charge. He said he works on the family farm where he grew up in Goffstown.
He didn’t answer a question about whether he has ridden a dirt bike in downtown Manchester.
“I have farm property to ride a dirt bike,” he said. “None of this makes any sense to me.”