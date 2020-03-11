Londonderry police say a Haverhill, Mass., woman systematically stole hundreds of items from storage units and sold them at local flea markets.
Police charged Katie Regan, 32, of Haverhill, Mass., on Monday with seven charges of felony theft, in addition to misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Authorities say Regan stole hundreds of items from about 10 different victims who had self-storage units at the RightSpace Storage facility at 7 Mohawk Drive in Londonderry. The estimated value of the items is over $23,000, and the items include several owners' mementos, police said.
According to an arrest warrant by detective Jason Archambault, Regan cut the locks of individual storage units, stole valuable items, then put new padlocks on the unit gate to avoid suspicion.
Victims would find out that their keys didn't work on the new locks, and when they gained entry, found that several items were missing.
The first related theft report was made in March 2019. Others reported additional thefts after that, and authorities were able to identify some other victims based on the presence of the same kind of gold-painted padlocks on their units.
“Not only would they find their stuff missing but they would find other people’s stolen property,” Capt. Patrick Cheetham told the Union Leader.
Apparently, Regan would allegedly unload previously stolen items from her vehicle to make room for more valuable items she would find in another unit, police said. In at least one instance, police said this resulted in a box of documents, including a passport belonging to one victim, ending up in the unit of another victim.
Cheetham said Regan allegedly stockpiled the items in a friend’s home in Haverhill, in her boyfriend’s garage or in her own storage units, and then sold many of the stolen items at flea markets as a vendor.
During the investigation last spring, police in Haverhill arrested Regan on charges of stealing from self-storage units there. She was also sought by Newbury, Mass., police.
Archambault met with Regan at the Hampstead Police Department in April. He said she admitted to some thefts in just the two weeks prior, but that she denied stealing from the Londonderry units.
Police said they later executed a search warrant of Regan's boyfriend’s home in Haverhill and found several items listed as missing by a Londonderry victim.
Hampstead detectives also seized 75 padlock keys after searching her vehicle, and Archambault was able to match some of those keys found in her vehicle with the unfamiliar gold-painted padlocks on Londonderry storage units, police said.
Cheetham said detectives from Londonderry; Hampstead; Windham; and Haverhill, Mass., made efforts to sift through, catalog and return a lot of the stolen property to the victims. But some irreplaceable artifacts may never be recovered.
“It’s troubling that property that had very little to no resale value but significant personal significance was stolen and often thrown away,” Archambault said. “We were pleased to be able to return as many of them as possible, such as wedding albums and family heirlooms.”
Police said one Londonderry victim told them that a flash drive containing recorded voicemails from his deceased son, which was considered priceless to the victim, was among the stolen items.
Regan is due to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on June 14.
The arrest warrant said Regan was previously convicted for felony and misdemeanor thefts.
Anyone with additional information about this case, or who believes they are a victim of a similar crime, is encouraged to contact Archambault at 603-425-5925.