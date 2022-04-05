NASHUA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the 2017 death of a 4-month-old baby in Nashua.
Luna L. Champagne was taken from her parents’ home on Feb. 16, 2017, to a local hospital, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. She was later transported to a Massachusetts hospital but died on Feb. 19, 2017.
An autopsy said she died from traumatic head injuries. At the time, her parents — who are unnamed in a press statement — were living at 70 Elm St., Apt. 2, in Nashua.
Formella spokesman Michael Garrity said authorities know the whereabouts of the parents but cannot comment on whether they are cooperating in the investigation. He said they are not releasing names or photographs at this time.
No one has been charged in the baby’s death.
According to the statement, the Massachusetts Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the body four days after the death. The complete autopsy report was received in 2021, and it listed the death as a homicide.
“The exact circumstances surrounding Luna Champagne’s death remain under investigation,” the statement reads.
Garrity said delays are not uncommon in autopsy reports when victims die in other states. Speaking in generalities, he said other reasons can include COVID-19, the complexity of a case, the necessity of obtaining records and additional testing.
Anyone with information related to Luna’s death can call the Nashua Police Crimeline at 603-589-1665.
Garrity said no public announcement was made about the death because it was not ruled a homicide until much later.