MANCHESTER — On Thursday, police detectives were at the West Side home of a man whose remains were found in Massachusetts earlier this month.
Police described the visit as a follow-up to a missing-person investigation.
Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester was reported missing to city police in March, after he didn’t show up for work one morning at Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods in Haverhill, Mass.
The FBI’s Evidence Response Team led a three-day excavation of a property in Methuen, which uncovered human remains, later identified as Charabati. The investigation into his death is ongoing.
Last week, the Charabati family issued a statement: “We are confident that the authorities will find those who committed this horrific and unwarranted crime and bring them to justice. We encourage anyone with any information about Zak’s death to immediately contact the FBI or their local police department so that those responsible can be brought to justice.”