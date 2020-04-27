MANCHESTER - A Boscawen man accused of threatening people with a gun was arrested on criminal threatening charges, police said Monday.
Police responded to the area of 324 Union St. about 12:25 p.m. Saturday after a call about a man brandishing a gun, police said in a release.
Witnesses told officers that they were walking in an alley when a man started yelling insults and made violent threats, displaying a gun in his waistband and threatening to shoot them, according to the release.
The witnesses provided a description of the man and a cellphone photo that officers used to identify James Easler, who was found in possession of a gun, the release said.
Easler, 21, was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal threatening, police said. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.