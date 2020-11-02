Police in several communities across New Hampshire were busy Halloween night responding to reports of crowded underage drinking parties.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Merrimack police responded to the Residences at Daniel Webster hotel on Daniel Webster Highway for a report of a loud party.
According to police, upon arrival officers reported seeing open alcohol containers in the room where the party was taking place, as well as several partygoers in attendance who were under the age of 21.
Merrimack police said after a brief investigation officers determined a man identified as Joshua Alexander, 22, of Manchester had rented the room to host the party.
Alexander was taken into custody without incident and charged with facilitating a drug or underage alcohol house party. He was transported to the Merrimack Police Department where he was processed and released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Merrimack District Court on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. for arraignment.
Also on Halloween night, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Hanover police responded to an anonymous tip reporting an underage drinking party involving over 50 people on Lyme Road.
Upon arrival, officers reported the residence was brightly lit and a crowd was visible inside. Due to concerns of people possibly fleeing on foot, officers were staged along Lyme Road and traffic was diverted for a short time.
According to police, upon approaching the home people did flee on foot, though some were later located walking in the area and others returned on their own. Hanover police said as of Monday afternoon over 30 people had been identified, including the person in charge of the home.
The matter remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hanover police at 643-2222.
On Sunday, Nov. 1, just after midnight, Lebanon police responded to report of loud music and yelling in the area of 32 South Main St.
Upon arrival, officers discovered what they described as an underage drinking party attended by approximately 20 people at the residence.
According to Lebanon police, numerous beer cans and alcohol containers were seen scattered throughout the scene. Police report 19 of those in attendance were found to have been drinking and under the age of 21.
The 19 individuals were issued summonses to appear in the 2nd Circuit Court, District Division Lebanon on Dec. 14 for unlawful possession and intoxication. Two individuals were additionally charged with facilitating an underage party.
No further information was available Monday.