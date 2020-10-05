SOMERSWORTH - Police have charged two Epping men they say forced their way into a Somersworth man’s home, restrained him with duct tape, robbed him and attempted to kidnap him.
Police allege the incident happened Oct. 1 at 11 Ringer Drive in Somersworth.
Police said the man was at his home when two men arrived. The victim opened his door and the men, identified by police as Patrick E. McGuire, 52, and Zackery J. Fisher, 41, both of 7 Depot Road in Epping, forced their way into the home, police said.
The victim was attacked with fists, kicked, and also hit with a piece of wood, according to police, who said the two Epping men used duct tape to restrain the man. The two men tried to drag the victim into a vehicle, police said, but were unable to do so. The pair left the scene with stolen cash and other items, according to police.
McGuire and Fisher were both charged with second degree assault, burglary, criminal threatening, attempted kidnapping and robbery.
The victim suffered injuries to his head, face and rib areas. He was treated for his injuries at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, police said. Officials believe the suspects and the victim were known to each other.
Somersworth police said McGuire was arrested Oct. 2 at 1:09 a.m. and Fisher was arrested Oct. 2 at 6:03 a.m. Both were arrested with the assistance of Epping police officers.
Both McGuire and Fisher were arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court Oct. 2 and are being held at Strafford County Jail as of Monday, Oct. 5, pending a future court hearing, police said.
Somersworth police ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 692-3131.