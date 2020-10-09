Brendan Burns, the Manchester assistant fire chief who was found dead Sept. 30, died by suicide after being notified by Londonderry Police that he was under investigation for sexual assault, according to redacted police reports and a letter from the Londonderry prosecutor obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
The alleged assault took place in the Londonderry home of the alleged victim on the evening of Sept. 22 after they were out drinking somewhere, and Burns followed the woman to her home, according to the reports.
Police scheduled an interview with Burns for Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. but when he failed to show up or answer phone calls from the detective, they began drafting a warrant for his arrest with one or more counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Londonderry Police initiated a missing person investigation the next morning and pinged Burns’ cell phone and his truck’s OnStar tracker to a location in Pelham where police located his vehicle unoccupied at the entrance of a conservation area. They found a suicide note inside the vehicle, and later found his body.