BOW -- Police have found the car involved in a reported home invasion Wednesday, but are still looking for three men involved in the assault.
With assistance from Manchester police, a white Chevy Impala was discovered at 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the corner of McGregor and Putnam streets, Bow police said in a news release.
According to police, a man who lives on Woodhill Hooksett Road went back inside his home around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after being outdoors, and found signs someone had broken in.
“A short time later he was confronted by two armed black males in his bedroom,” Bow police said in a statement.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tyler Coady or Lt. Stacey Blanchette at 223-3950 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100 with any information.