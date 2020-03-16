Londonderry police charged a Salem man after an alleged road rage incident Saturday during which police said he brandished a knife, the second such incident in Londonderry in two weeks.
Police charged Brian Molinari, 62, of Salem with disorderly conduct and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said Molinari told them he was travelling eastbound on Route 102 by the intersection of Mohawk Drive when another driver merged at a high rate of speed and almost ran him off the road.
The two drivers met again in the area of 102 and Gilcreast Road in front of the 7 Eleven store. Molinari yelled at the other driver, who responded by throwing a half-filled water bottle at Molinari’s car, which the other driver admitted to, according to police.
Police say it caused no damage to the vehicle.
Molinari then exited his vehicle, allegedly brandished a knife and continued to yell at the other driver while pounding on the other car’s hood, police said.
After Molinari called 911, police responded to the scene at 4 p.m. and spoke with Molinari, who was cooperative with police, and the other driver. Molinari denied showing a knife but police found a knife in his possession that matched the description given by the alleged victim, police said.
The other driver told police he also showed a knife but never got out of his car.
Molinari is due to be arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court on April 16.
This is the second alleged road rage incident involving a knife in Londonderry, since another incident on March 3. In that incident, police charged Daniel Reid, 30, of Merrimack for unsheathing a 24-inch blade on Ray Wieczorek Drive to threaten another driver.
Reid is set to be arraigned on March 19 for charges of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.