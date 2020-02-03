MANCHESTER -- Manchester police arrested a Manchester teenager on Friday on a number of felony charges, charges that show teenagers who deal in marijuana are relying on guns as part of their trade.
Police only described the person as a 15-year-old male. Police charged him with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felonious use of a firearm, possession with the intent to sell marijuana and changing the marks on a firearm. Some of the charges are in connection to a December robbery and others in connection to a search of his home last week, police said Monday.
It is the second arrest involving a juvenile, drugs and guns in a two week time span. On Jan. 14, police received a tip that a West High School student had brought a gun to the school. A subsequent search of his home found a large quantity of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and numerous firearms. At the time, police said the investigation is continuing.
Police on Monday would not say if the last week's arrest was connected to the arrest of the West High student.
Police are usually reticent to announce the arrests of juveniles. State law prohibits them from identifying a juvenile who has been arrested unless the juvenile is certified to be tried as an adult, a time consuming process that must be decided by a judge. Nothing prohibits police, however, in making vague statements that let the public knows that an arrest has taken place.
According to a police release, the robbery took place on Dec. 7, when a man arranged to meet two people on the West Side to sell them a "few items." The release does not detail the items, but police said the transaction was not a drug deal.
The seller and buyer spoke on the street for a short time, but then two others showed up. The victim was robbed at gunpoint, police said. Police said the 15-year-old was involved in the robbery.
His home was searched on Thursday, and police arrested him on Friday.