Charges have been dropped against a Maine man who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he led state troopers on a chase last year.
Marc Horowitz, 49, of Sanford, Maine, allegedly stopped in the middle of the Spaulding Turnpike on Nov. 8, 2019, struck a guardrail and almost collided with another vehicle in Milton before leading police on a chase which ended in Farmington.
Horowitz was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and disobeying an officer. According to court records, after a May hearing was delayed due to COVID-19 and a June trial date in Rochester Circuit Court was cancelled, the charges were nolle prossed.
Horowitz said he remembers his arrest; one trooper asked him if he was alright and Horowitz told them to arrest him.
“Then they told me to get down on the ground. I got on the ground on my belly by going one knee at a time and using my hands and arms. I kept my head off the ground, and they put cuffs on me from behind,” Horowitz said.
Horowitz said he does not remember refusing to take a breath test.
Horowitz said he was sent to the state hospital in Concord for mental health treatment after about five days in an emergency room.
“I’m much better now," Horowitz said, adding: “Now I’m thinking correctly.”
Horowitz said he paid $40 in bail money, was charged $300 in fees and it will cost $125 to get the charges annulled.