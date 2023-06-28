Three New Yorkers — two men and a teenager who police said committed an armed robbery at a Home Depot in Keene — fled law enforcement throughout New England in a police chase that ended in a Massachusetts neighborhood on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Jahnie Cox and Patrick Singleton of Brooklyn, both 20, along with an unidentified 17-year-old boy, also of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged with the same offenses, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property over $1,200, police said.