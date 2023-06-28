Three New Yorkers — two men and a teenager who police said committed an armed robbery at a Home Depot in Keene — fled law enforcement throughout New England in a police chase that ended in a Massachusetts neighborhood on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Jahnie Cox and Patrick Singleton of Brooklyn, both 20, along with an unidentified 17-year-old boy, also of Brooklyn, were arrested and charged with the same offenses, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property over $1,200, police said.
There were several stolen items found in the suspects’ car that have been brought to Keene police to prosecute the armed robbery case, Massachusetts State Police said.
Cox and Singleton faced additional charges, as they were fugitives from New Hampshire, police said, and all three were expected to appear in Greenfield (Mass.) District Court later Wednesday.
Massachusetts State Police said a trooper spotted a gray Chevrolet Malibu with New York plates driving on Interstate 91 in Greenfield on the southbound side of the highway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
It was the same vehicle state police had issued an alert for at 9:02 a.m., as its occupants were believed to be armed and to have stolen many things at about 8:45 a.m. from a Home Depot in Keene, police said.
Police in New Hampshire and Vermont had initially pursued the vehicle as it sped across the states towards Brattleboro, Vermont, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The Massachusetts trooper tried to pull over the vehicle as it came down into Massachusetts on I-91, starting a pursuit after the driver did not pull over.
The car sped away from police driving at more than 100 mph, the department said, then hit a tire deflation device put across the highway by troopers about 3 miles from where it was spotted.
Though it hit the strip, the Malibu did not stop. It got off the highway at Exit 44 in Greenfield, police said, and traveled up Route 2 on the westbound side and cut over to a side road, police said.
At 9:35 a.m., the Malibu was found abandoned on Duren Drive in Greenfield near the city’s community college, according to police.
Witnesses at the scene told police the people in the car had gotten out and ran from Duren Drive, and their descriptions of the three individuals matched that of the people believed to have robbed the Home Depot, police said.
Officers created a perimeter around the area and called in three state police dog units to help look for the men, police said.
Officers were able to find and arrest one suspect by 10:26 a.m. in the woods nearby, and the other two in the woods at 10:34 a.m.