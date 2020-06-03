No one was hurt during late-night confrontations Tuesday on South Willow Street, but police made 13 arrests, Manchester police officials said.
Police Chief Carlo Capano credited Manchester police and several other police agencies -- including a Nashua police mobile field force trained specifically for such events -- in keeping a low temperature on the confrontation stemming from unrest over last week’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
He said police endured projectiles such as glass and water bottles and fireworks. Several people surrounded a police cruiser and kicked it, and a few dumpster fires were set.
“Unfortunately, there were groups out there that wanted nothing to do with maintaining order,” Capano told the monthly meeting of the Manchester Police Commission.
Capano said those groups included antifa.
Police said the 13 arrests comprised 10 adults and three minors.
Of the 10 adults, one was in his 30s, one in his 40s. Most were in their 20s and two were 19. Seven were Manchester residents. Other were from Nashua, Weare and Nottingham. Charges ranged from disorderly conduct to arson,
The state’s largest city hosted two events Tuesday in the wake of Floyd’s killing. One was a peaceful candlelight vigil in Stark Park, which is located in the affluent North End.
It drew an estimated 700 people who listened to speeches and chanted Floyd’s name and slogans. Organizers urged the crowd to not attend the other event.
The other was smaller, a moving band of some 150 people who plied the city’s longest and largest commercial strip, where retailers boarded up glass entrance doors and display windows.
The Stark Park vigil was organized by Black Lives Matter, which also organized a demonstration downtown on Saturday.
Capano said people who assemble peacefully have a right to be heard, and he’s not going to worry if streets have to be closed or a park is used without a permit. A few police stayed at the periphery of the Stark Park event.
“My philosophy is we don’t want to hover. We want to provide support,” he said.
At South Willow Street, agitators threw water bottles at police and taunted them. But when a phalanx of police moved forward with masks and batons, a line of protesters knelt in front of a line of police, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Peace! Peace! Peace!"
At other times, crowds screamed at police and guardsmen.
Capano said about 60 people marched from Stark Park to South Willow Street. They were followed by rows of New Hampshire State Police in riot gear.
Although Gov. Chris Sununu authorized the New Hampshire National Guard to assist police, they were limited to maintaining street closures, Capano said.
Some store owners had people protecting their businesses, and Capano said some armed citizens were on hand. For the most part, that wasn’t an issue. But he does not want his officers stuck between potential rioters and armed citizens.
Shouting “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans, the South Willow Street protesters were at South Willow and Weston streets, where cars honked and revved their engines.
As word spread on social media, many parked in the T.J. Maxx parking lot, where some appeared to exit their cars with long rifles. At one point, police played an automated message urging the group to disperse, before they used an audible tone designed to make all "physically uncomfortable."
By 11:30 p.m., the group remained outside Chipotle, screaming at officers and National Guardsmen. About midnight, police had shut down the Route 293 off ramps to South Willow Street.
In a tweet shortly after midnight, Manchester police said they shut off ramps to Interstate 293 at one point to control a group of South Willow Street protesters.
Capano told the Police Commission that Floyd died a "horrific murder" and he gets disgusted when he vies the video of his death. "I won't even refer to him as a police officer," Capano said about Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder.
Capano said that he had a difficult discussion with Black Lives Matter organizer Ronelle Tshiela during a meeting at the Manchester police station on Saturday. It started heated, but it ended with them exchanging telephone numbers.
“The coolest thing I got out of that was the show of respect,” said Manny Content, a African American and member of the Manchester Police Commission, who was on hand Saturday. There were no shields or batons, he said.
“These kids will never go back to and say ‘all cops are racist,’” said Eva Castillo, another commission member.