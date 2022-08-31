Jeff Caron, who is blind, heads home after shopping at Gosselin Supermarket (copy)
Jeff Caron, who is blind, stands outside Gosselin's Superette last week in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester police have acknowledged issuing a trespass order that forbids blind Manchester resident Jeff Caron from entering a Hallsville neighborhood market where he claims he faced discrimination.

Caron’s picketing against Gosselin’s Superette on Somerville Street was profiled in Monday’s New Hampshire Union Leader.

Download PDF Jeff Caron trespass order