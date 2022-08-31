Manchester police have acknowledged issuing a trespass order that forbids blind Manchester resident Jeff Caron from entering a Hallsville neighborhood market where he claims he faced discrimination.
Caron’s picketing against Gosselin’s Superette on Somerville Street was profiled in Monday’s New Hampshire Union Leader.
Caron has said the proprietor scolds him like a child and wants to limit the hours he can shop at the store. The owner, R.K. Bhagat, has said Caron is disruptive and can't get proper service during busy times.
Police released a heavily redacted document to the New Hampshire Union Leader on Tuesday after several email exchanges between a reporter and the department’s Legal and Professional Standards Division.
“Conversation with w/ complainant Jeffery Caron -- verbal trespass order issued to him relating to Gosselin's Market," reads the report, which was dated Aug. 25 and written by detective Lt. Patrick Houghton.
About eight paragraphs are blacked out.
Police said they redacted portions because a criminal investigation by the department has not been concluded. Until Tuesday, police had refused to confirm the trespass order.
Caron said police telephoned him on Aug. 25, a day that he protested with signs outside the store. Police warned he would be arrested for criminal trespassing if he entered the store, Caron said.
"I was not to even touch the building. They even went so far as to say do not even lean a sign against the building," Caron told a reporter on Wednesday.
Bhagat would not answer questions about the trespass order but gave a reporter a telephone number of his partner. He suggested the reporter call the man. A message has not been returned.
Caron said Gosselin's is the only neighborhood market he can walk to. He tried to reach one on Wilson Street but his cane kept hitting materials he believed were discarded beer and soda cans, dirty diapers and other litter. "It was disgusting," he said.
"It (Gosselin's) was my one source of independence. It gave me strength and made me feel good about myself," he said about walking to Gosselin's and buying products here.
But Caron said he “crossed them off my Christmas list” a long time ago and doesn’t need them anymore.
He said his family provides support, and volunteers take him weekly to Walmart and Market Basket.
Manchester police routinely issue trespass orders at the request of property owners. Once the warning is issued, an arrest will follow if a person enters the property again.