Conway police say a local man broke into and had been living at the closed Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway.
Alexander Hand, 33, of Conway, was arrested last weekend and charged with burglary, a felony punishable by 3-1/2 to seven years in prison.
According to Lt. Chris Mattei, police responded at 11:34 a.m. Saturday to the resort for a report of someone occupying a room.
Fox Ridge, like all lodging establishments in New Hampshire, has been closed for weeks by order of Gov. Chris Sununu as a means of reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mattei said in a news release that when officers arrived, they were directed by resort employees to a room that was locked from the inside; the sound of running water in the bathroom could be heard.
He said the officers determined the room “…had clearly been occupied” and that it appeared as if someone had forced their way into it through a secured window.
Officers searched the resort but were unable to locate anyone, said Mattei. Approximately two hours later, they spotted a white man, later identified as Hand, walking just south of the resort on Route 16.
Because Hand was wanted on a warrant for theft, he was taken into custody, said Mattei, adding that “as a result of evidence located on Alexander Hand’s person,” he was also charged with burglary.
Hand was released on personal recognizance bail, and is scheduled to appear at Carroll County Superior Court on June 4 for arraignment.