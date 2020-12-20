Police are looking for those responsible for shooting out the lights of the Dartmouth College’s Chabad House menorah near the college green.
“They were shot, some of them had two shots through it. They really wanted to turn the lights out,” Chabad Rabbi Moshe Leib Gray said.
Gray discovered the damage last Wednesday as he approached the menorah to light it to mark the seventh night of Hanukkah.
“It hasn’t happened here before,” Gray said.
Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon condemned the vandalism.
“This appalling act of anti-Semitism, perpetrated during Hanukkah in the heart of our campus, is an affront to all. We condemn this bigotry and hatred,” Hanlon wrote in an email to the school community. “Such acts leave members of our community feeling unsafe and afraid. They come from a place of ignorance and cowardice.”
The New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League took to twitter to thank Hanlon for his response.
“Desecration of religious symbols and acts of antisemitism are unacceptable,” The ADL tweeted out.
The ADL reported that total hate incidents in New Hampshire are at 50 for 2020, compared to 34 in 2019.
Gray said Jewish people have learned to live with a steady stream of anti-Semitism, and that contributes to the problem.
“There’s always a low-grade hum of anti-Semitism that always exists,” he said. “Jewish people, we get used to it and go about our day trying to ignore it. And on the other side, people see we don’t take it more seriously.”
Gray said the reaction from young people in the Dartmouth community has been uplifting. Anecdotally he is seeing more young people use their social media presence to show solidarity with Jewish friends.
“Young people are taking these incidents much more seriously,” Gray said.
Gray said the matter is being investigated by Hanover police, though he isn’t sure the investigation will yield results.
“Hopefully they find something,” he said.
There are 80 Chabad branches on college campuses, and it is one of the largest Jewish outreach groups in the nation.