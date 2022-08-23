Ronelle Tshiela of Black Lives Matter Manchester (copy)

Ronelle Tshiela of Black Lives Matter Manchester.

 Provided by UNH

Manchester police have yet to release details about a purportedly racist text sent by a police detective following a records request by the New Hampshire Union Leader three weeks ago.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has acknowledged that Christian Horn sent the questionable text to some fellow officers while working as a detective.