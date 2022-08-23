Manchester police have yet to release details about a purportedly racist text sent by a police detective following a records request by the New Hampshire Union Leader three weeks ago.
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has acknowledged that Christian Horn sent the questionable text to some fellow officers while working as a detective.
Aldenberg has not described the text, other than to say it was insensitive but not racist.
On Aug. 3, the Union Leader requested records related to the text and disciplinary actions taken against Horn.
In an email sent on Tuesday, police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said the material was under evaluation.
“Due to the volume of Right-To-Know requests received by this agency, and the sensitive nature of the information in your request specifically, the materials you requested will require additional time to be processed. We appreciate your patience,” she wrote.
The New Hampshire Right-To-Know law does not give a specific timetable for the release of requested information.
The text followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Aldenberg has said that Horn was suspended for multiple days, took sensitivity training and was transferred to patrol.
He was promoted to sergeant earlier this month.
A leader with the Black Lives Matter Manchester movement said police should release the information immediately.
“Chief Aldenberg is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not this is racist,” said BLM-Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela.
A member of Gov. Chris Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, Tshiela questioned the police department’s commitment to the goals of the commission, which included transparency.
Another Black leader, Manchester NAACP President James McKim, has said the meme distributed by Horn was racist. But he said Horn’s distribution of it was insensitive, not necessarily racist.
McKim, who also wants the text released, has said he trusts Aldenberg to make the right call when it comes to Horn. McKim has said that Aldenberg described the text to him, but he does not recall the details.
Tshiela said she needs to know what the text said before commenting further.
“We have no idea what it is. If he did not get fired over it, what’s the harm in making it public?” she said.