A Hill man believed to be responsible for burglaries was bitten by a police dog into custody Wednesday on the grounds of Newfound Regional High School in Bristol after a vehicle and foot chase.
John Carter, 36, will be charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless conduct, reckless operation, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license, said Bristol Police Chief Jim McIntire.
McIntire said that at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, police were asked to identify a subject driving a blue Dodge Dakota pickup driven by a man “suspected to be involved in several Hill burglaries.”
The operator, identified as Carter, had “several outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions,” said McIntire, including for failure to appear in court on a narcotics charge, conduct after an accident, driving after suspension, theft, operating an unregistered vehicle, misuse of plates, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest.
Told that the Dakota pickup might be at a recycling business on River Road, Bristol officers went there, spotted the vehicle traveling southbound, and attempted to stop it.
The operator “immediately pulled off the road into a driveway of a private residence and then sped off,” said McIntire, passing “several cars and dump trucks at high rate of speed.”
Ahead of the pursuit, officers set up and deployed “spike strips,” which deflated the pickup’s tires, said McIntire, although Carter continued driving “for a short distance” before bailing out and running on foot onto the Newfound Regional High School campus.
McIntire said the high school was placed in lockdown.
Carter ran across the softball field and jumped fences before being confronted by Officer Nicholas Kelly and K9 “Arro,” who, said McIntire, “took the suspect down with a bite.”
Carter was transported to Concord-Franklin Hospital for a medical evaluation and then to the Merrimack County jail, where he is being held pending outstanding “no-bail warrants” for felony drug possession, said McIntire.
Because the incident occurred at Newfound Regional High, he said Bristol Police were assisted there by the Alexandria, Danbury, New Hampton and State Police departments.