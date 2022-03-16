Twenty to 25 extra New Hampshire State Police troopers will be on the state’s highways on St. Patrick’s Day to enforce impaired-driving laws, according to authorities.
Local police departments will augment those patrols, said state police brass, who used the backdrop of Interstate 93 at the Hooksett rest area on the eve of St. Patrick's Day to encourage safe driving as New Hampshire celebrates Irish heritage and culture.
“There is no excuse. Have a plan, have a ride, get home safely,” said New Hampshire Deputy Safety Commissioner Eddie Edwards.
Among the numbers released Wednesday:
- Last year, 15 people suffered "DWI-related consequences" from action on St. Patrick's Day, consequences that can include license suspensions, DWI arrests, convictions on lesser charges or other consequences.
- Car crashes on St. Patrick's Day 2021 numbered 35, more than twice the previous year (14). Four of the 2021 crashes involved impaired drivers.
- 198 people died in New Hampshire at the hands of impaired drivers between 2015 and 2020.
- The average blood-alcohol content in those crashes was 0.18, more than twice the legal limit.
- Interstate 93 -- the longest interstate in New Hampshire -- hosted the highest number of crashes involving impairment in 2020, 45. That was followed by Route 101 at 22, and both the Everett Turnpike and I-89 at 19.
Bow resident Beth Shaw knows about drunk driving.
Her son, Tyler, died in April 2018 when his car was struck by a drunk driver who had twice before been caught behind the while intoxicated.
Tyler had plans to start and run a contracting business and raise a family, she said.
“Every single day we have to live without him,” she said. “Don’t drink and drive is a simple law; impaired driving is a completely preventable tragedy.”
State police Capt. Christopher Vetter said his son was involved in a near head-on crash in 2016 in Peterborough. The accident was the other driver’s third drunken-driving conviction and his blood alcohol level was 0.18, Vetter said.
Vetter’s son is now a trooper, too, and the father is a field area commander for state police who supervises troopers on patrol.
“People ask me why do you take this so seriously? My son is the reason,” Vetter said. He said troopers have no quota for DWI arrests.
This spring, state police, local police and sheriff deputies will begin biweekly patrols focusing on impaired drivers, officials said. The patrols are funded through federal highway safety grants.
Last year, 116 people died on the roads, an increase of 12%.
Vetter said many options are available for people who have had too much to drink such as taking a taxi, asking a sober friend for a ride, or using a ride-sharing app such as Uber.
Joseph Hoebeke, the police chief of Hollis and president of the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs, also encouraged the use of ride-sharing apps.
“This St. Patrick’s Day, we plead with you not to be a statistic,” he said.