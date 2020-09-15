Police said they used a drone and a dog to track down a man hiding in a backyard in Manchester, but are still looking for the gun he allegedly stole and fired.
Donald Freese, 29, faces multiple charges after police said he took a gun from a car, then fired it at a pursuer who witnessed the theft.
Police were called Monday at 7:40 p.m. to the area of Ashland and Bridge Streets for a firearm theft. While the officers were on the way, dispatch notified them the thief had fired a shot at a man pursuing him, according to a news release.
"When police arrived they spoke with the man who had been chasing the suspect," the news release said. "He told police he had found someone in his friend’s car. He confronted the suspect and that’s when the unknown man pointed a gun at him. The suspect had found the gun in the car. The suspect ran off, and the other man chased him. During the chase, the suspect turned and fired one shot."
Police deployed a drone and a K-9 to search for the man. The drone located a man lying down in a backyard on Hall Street. Police ordered the man to come out, but he would not comply, police said. The K-9 helped apprehend the man, identified by police as Freese. Detectives are still searching for the gun.
Freese was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest, and reckless conduct.