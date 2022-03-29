A Manchester man faces drug charges after police say he fled during a traffic stop and then crashed his Cadillac into a tree Tuesday morning in Hooksett.
Police arrested Aaron Cantrelll, 33, at the hospital where he was taken after the crash, which happened shortly after 8 a.m., according to a news release.
Hooksett officers attempted to stop a gold Cadillac DTS on Commerce Drive for having the wrong license plates and not having an inspection sticker. The driver accelerated at a high rate of speed, traveling south on Front Street toward Manchester, police said in the release.
Officers broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns, and then saw the vehicle lose control in the area of Old Hackett Hill Road and crash into a tree. As the officers approached the heavily-damaged vehicle, the driver, later identified as Cantrell, got out and was taken into custody.
Police searched the vehicle and found baggies of drugs that appeared to include crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone and amphetamine pills.
Cantrell was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, five felony counts of possession of a controlled drug, disobeying a police officer, operating without a valid license, transporting drugs, reckless operation, misuse of plates and uninspected vehicle.
Cantrell was released on personal recognizance bail.