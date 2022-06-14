Law enforcement agencies including Manchester Police and the FBI arrived at 644 Union St. Tuesday morning looking for evidence connected to the disappearance of then 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived at the home.
Law enforcement agencies have been searching for Harmony since the end of last year, when her mother complained to authorities about her disappearance.
Authorities have said they can trace her last known whereabouts to November or December 2019. She was 5 at the time of her disappearance and living with her father, stepmother and two step-siblings.
There was a hive of police activity Tuesday morning outside 642-644 Union St., including two incident response vans. Two tents were erected to shield activity or evidence from onlookers.
In addition to police and the FBI, Jesse O’Neill, the assistant attorney general overseeing the Harmony investigation, was at the scene.
One block of Union Street has been shut down and crammed with vehicles, including several with Massachusetts plates.
The two-entrance apartment building is near the corner of Orange Street. A poster urging people to help find Harmony is taped to the front door. White-clothed evidence technicians have been concentrating on a second floor apartment on the north end of the building.
In January, Adam Montgomery, was charged with assault for allegedly giving Harmony a black eye in 2019. He had been granted custody of Harmony by a Massachusetts court, according to an affidavit in the case, as Harmony's mother had struggled with a substance-abuse disorder.
Kayla Montgomery was charged with fraud for collecting food stamps in Harmony's name until June 2021. She also faces perjury charges in connection to statements she made to the grand jury.
Law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance to locate her. Call or text the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.