A Manchester man being sought in connection with a social media threat against the University of Maine over the weekend has been found.
Afshin Zarechian, 20, was found safe Tuesday in western Maine by Fryeburg police and Maine State Police, according to Manchester police. No additional details were available just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"UMaine PD again thanks the university community for its cooperation throughout the investigation," a Tweet reads.
University of Maine police, along with Manchester, state and federal law enforcement, sought the public's help Monday in tracking Zarechian down.
It is unknown what Zarechian’s connection to the university is or what was said in the social media threat. In an emergency alert sent out to students and staff over the weekend, university police urged the community to “remain vigilant and aware of surroundings.”