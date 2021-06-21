A Manchester man is behind bars after allegedly plowing into numerous vehicles at a crowded Hampton Beach as police tried to catch him — at one point forcing a sheriff’s deputy to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.
Anthony Caperci III, 24, of 180 Mapleton Road, was ordered held in preventive detention at the county jail after Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire found that he would endanger public safety if released.
“The defendant struck several vehicles and did not stop for police, placing citizens and himself in danger,” St. Hilaire wrote in Monday’s order, noting that Caperci is on probation and his criminal record includes escape and resisting arrest charges.
Caperci pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and conduct after an accident.
The charges come a month after he pleaded guilty to a fentanyl possession in Merrimack County Superior Court and was given a 12-month jail sentence that was to be suspended for four years as long as he stayed out of trouble.
Sunday’s chaotic scene unfolded just before 5:30 p.m. when the first hit-and-run crash was reported on Ashworth Avenue in the area of G Street.
The person who called police told dispatchers that a Subaru was “stuck in traffic on G Street trying to get to Ocean Boulevard,” Hampton police Sgt. Stephen Champey wrote in a police affidavit.
Officers Jake O’Connor and Tim Vaughn were in the area at the time and pulled onto G Street.
Vaughn saw the Subaru pull out of traffic on G Street and head east toward Ocean Boulevard at a high rate of speed while passing vehicles stopped in traffic, according to Champey.
Heavy pedestrian traffic was reported at the time, with many people waving at police to direct their attention to the Subaru.
As O’Connor turned on his emergency lights and siren and headed east on G Street to stop the car, police said the vehicle accelerated, drove over a curb and onto the sidewalk on G Street and Ocean Boulevard.
“The area of Ocean Blvd. was highly congested with pedestrian and vehicle traffic as is common on a warm day at the beach,” Champey wrote.
Witnesses standing along Ocean Boulevard yelled and pointed north at the Subaru driving through the middle of standstill traffic.
Officers said they saw the Subaru hit multiple vehicles as it passed in front of the Hampton Beach Casino.
“When the Subaru got to the area of Ocean Boulevard and D Street it collided with a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver then continued toward C Street, striking three more parked vehicles. The driver of the Subaru then did multiple three-point turns in traffic to continue northbound through heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” Champey wrote.
O’Connor and Vaughn continued to follow the Subaru with their sirens and lights flashing.
A short time later, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Greeley parked his cruiser on Ocean Boulevard, got out and yelled for the driver to stop, but he allegedly continued driving north toward Greeley, attempted to go around the cruiser, and hit the metal pedestrian fencing.
Police said Greeley jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.
“At that time the Subaru collided with two more vans while attempting to get around Deputy Sheriff Greeley and his cruiser,” Champey wrote.
The vehicle then turned west on C Street and then north up Ashworth Avenue, where it traveled in the wrong direction on a one-way street with southbound traffic.
Greeley followed the Subaru until it pulled into the parking lot of The Sands Resort at 32 Ashworth Ave.
Police said the driver headed to the back of the parking lot and then got out of the car.
As several sheriff’s deputies and Hampton officers arrived at the motel, a witness on a balcony yelled to police to tell them the driver had jumped a parking lot fence and was sitting at a picnic table.
Sheriff’s Deputy George Abele jumped over the fence, ordered the man, identified as Caperci, to the ground and arrested him, police said.
Police described Caperci as “unsteady on his feet” and said he smelled of alcohol.
Caperci allegedly refused a breath test.