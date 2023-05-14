Manchester police continue to investigate the non-fatal shootings of three people that occurred Saturday in broad daylight during a college graduation party at the Elmwood Gardens housing project.
Another was treated for arm lacerations, according to fire officials.
Elmwood Gardens, which makes up five streets, is off of the southernmost end of Elm Street in the city's Bakersville neighborhood.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made and police continue to look for two males, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and fled the scene. At least one fired a weapon.
“We don’t think it was random,” police Lt. Matthew Barter said during a media briefing Saturday night.
Multiple 911 calls were made to report the shootings on Ahern and O’Malley streets about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Barter said.
“(Officers) arrived within two minutes and immediately began giving life saving medical care to those that were injured,” Barter said.
Two patients were bought to Elliot Hospital with gunshot wounds and another with arm lacerations was treated on the scene. One patient with a gunshot injury was driven to Elliot at River's Edge urgent care.
“All are expected to survive,” Barter said. The victims include two men and two women.
According to Manchester fire, responders initiated triage, patient care and incident stabilization. Ambulances from Bedford and Goffstown were requested at the scene.
The shootings occurred outdoors at a gathering with more than 15 people.
“There were many people who saw what happened and we encourage anyone who saw anything to call the Manchester Police Department to report what they saw," Barter said.
On Sunday morning, the neighborhood was quiet with a few declining comment on the shooting.
“It’s how Manchester is,” one woman said before declining to say more. She did not give her name.
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked the first responders and spoke of “common sense gun safety laws” needed to keep guns out of the hands of those who commit such crimes.
“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace -- gun violence is unacceptable in our community,” she wrote. “Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured.”
Elmwood Gardens is maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Barter stressed the importance of people coming forward with what they know about the shootings.
“The community needs to take a stance that this cannot happen here. Certainly, Manchester police is not going to let this happen here, but we need the community to help out with that," he said. "It is very concerning and we are concerned that that happened and we are going to be doing everything that we can to bring these perpetrators to justice.”
Manchester police detectives ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.