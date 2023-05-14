129 Ahern St.
Police responded to 129 Ahern St. Saturday afternoon for a reporter of multiple people being shot at an outdoor gathering. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Manchester police continue to investigate the non-fatal shootings of four people that occurred Saturday in broad daylight during a college graduation party at the Elmwood Gardens housing project.

Elmwood Gardens, which makes up five streets, is off of the southernmost end of Elm Street in the city's Bakersville neighborhood. 