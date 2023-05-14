Manchester police continue to investigate the non-fatal shootings of four people that occurred Saturday in broad daylight during a college graduation party at the Elmwood Gardens housing project.
Elmwood Gardens, which makes up five streets, is off of the southernmost end of Elm Street in the city's Bakersville neighborhood.
As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made and police continue to look for two males, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and fled the scene. At least one fired a weapon.
“We don’t think it was random,” police Lt. Matthew Barter said during a media briefing Saturday night.
Multiple 911 calls were made to report the shooting on Ahern and O’Malley streets about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Barter said.
“(Officers) arrived within two minutes and immediately began giving life saving medical care to those that were injured,” Barter said.
The four injured -- two men and two women in their 20s -- were being treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Some were brought to an urgent care center nearby in private vehicles and others were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
“All are expected to survive,” Barter said.
The shootings occurred outdoors at a gathering with at least 15 people.
“There were many people who saw what happened and we encourage anyone who saw anything to call the Manchester Police Department to report what they saw," Barter said.
On Sunday morning, the neighborhood was quiet with a few declining comment on the shooting.
“It’s how Manchester is,” one woman said before declining to say more. She did not give her name.
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked the first responders and spoke of “common sense gun safety laws” needed to keep guns out of the hands of those who commit such crimes.
“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace - gun violence is unacceptable in our community,” she wrote. “Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured.”
Elmwood Gardens is maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Barter stressed the importance of people coming forward with what they know about the shootings.
“The community needs to take a stance that this cannot happen here. Certainly, Manchester police is not going to let this happen here, but we need the community to help out with that," he said. "It is very concerning and we are concerned that that happened and we are going to be doing everything that we can to bring these perpetrators to justice.”
Manchester police detectives ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.