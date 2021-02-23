Ricardo Vera, a former research engineer for the United States Army Corp of Engineers, allegedly created a child sexual abuse image, according to indictments handed up this week by the Sullivan County grand jury.
Vera, a 37-year-old Grantham man, was arrested in January on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, Vera also made a sexual abuse image with one child and exposed himself to another.
The indictments allege Vera used social media sites to lure children. According to an interview he gave to police, Vera has been looking at child sexual abuse images since he was 12, though he denied that he had abused any children himself, according to New Hampshire State Police Trooper Michael Catalfamo’s affidavit.
“Vera indicated that he has had urges and opportunities to touch children, but he stated he'd stop and ‘count 20’ and leave,” according to the affidavit.
Vera told police that he had one such urge while he was babysitting children in his home.
The indictments indicate that he exposed himself to a child in Grantham, and, also in Grantham, manufactured a child sexual abuse image with another child.
Vera also told investigators that he arranged business trips to Mississippi to visit with a 16-year-old girl he had communicated with online and shared sexual abuse images to discuss their fetishes. He also said he took trips to Florida to be near a 12-year-old girl he had communicated with online.
Investigators got a tip on possible child sexual abuse images from from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 26. When police arrived to execute a search warrant at Vera’s Grantham home, he responded by grabbing a laptop and running for the back door, but police were able to talk him into staying, according to the affidavit.
Aside from the five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, Vera is charged with falsifying physical evidence, indecent exposure, prohibited uses of computer services, and manufacturing child sexual abuse images.