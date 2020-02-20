WINCHESTER — A Hinsdale woman who allegedly stole a car, drove drunk, and then crashed, remains hospitalized following Wednesday’s arrest, according to Winchester Police Chief Mick Toilette.
Jody A. Browne, 50, reportedly crashed the Toyota Corolla she was driving around 2 p.m. on Richmond Road. Police were already out looking for Browne after callers reported a driver “all over the road” on Route 119, according to Toilette.
Bowne was driving east on Richmond Road when the car crossed the westbound lane, left the roadway, crossed a ditch and struck a parked car at 32 Richmond Road, Toilette said in a statement released Thursday. The Toyota continued back onto Richmond Road, crossing both lanes and came to final rest on the sidewalk just east of Union Street, according to Toilette.
The Toyota sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The parked car that she struck sustained significant damage, according to Toilette. The owner of that car was not present at the time of the crash.
Browne allegedly stole the car from the Hinsdale man with whom she had been staying, according to Toilette. The man had called police to report she took the car while he was sleeping, Toilette stated.
Toilette said police learned that Browne is wanted on outstanding arrest warrant for felony forgery charges filed in the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene that go back to 2006.
Bowne is charged with driving under the influence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, as well as violation level offenses of negligent driving, operating after suspension and license required for Wednesday’s crash, according to Toilette.
She was brought to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Toilette reports. Browne has yet to leave, according to Toilette. Browne was scheduled to appear in the superior court Thursday to face the arrest warrant, but she had not yet been released from the hospital, according to Toilette.
“As of (Thursday) morning, she currently remains in the hospital, in the custody of police until which time she can be arraigned in Superior Court,” Toilette wrote. “Police do not know her current medical condition and it is not clear if her hospital stay is a direct result of the car crash.”