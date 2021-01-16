PELHAM — Two Massachusetts residents are under arrest after allegedly trying to steal a dump truck, and police are crediting the homeowner and his son for helping to detain them.
Carolyn Eaton, 24, of Cambridge, Mass., was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
David Abichaker, 28, of Roslindale, Mass., was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Pelham police responded to a Plower Road residence Friday night for a report of a vehicle theft in progress. The caller said his family members had the suspects' car blocked in and they were holding them at gunpoint.
When officers arrived, they saw a black Honda Civic boxed in by residents’ vehicles in the driveway.
A man and woman in the car refused orders to get out of the car “for hours,” according to a news release. Officers from state police and Salem arrived to help.
Shortly after 11 p.m, police said, a man they identified as Abichaker got out of the car and initially complied as police tried to take him into custody. But as he neared the officers, he “moved quickly” toward a state trooper and the trooper deployed his Taser. Abichaker was arrested "without further incident," police said.
Eaton then got out of the car and was taken into custody, police said.
The incident began when the man who called police was driving by his father’s house and noticed the cab light on inside a parked dump truck, and a man and woman near the vehicle. He called his father and a friend and when they approached the pair, they got into their car and attempted to flee. Eaton drove in reverse to get away, nearly striking the homeowner, according to the release.
The son told police they managed to block the Honda in with their vehicles until officers arrived.
Abichaker was not injured and was checked by first responders from Pelham fire department, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with more information about this incident to call Sgt. Ronald Page at 635-2411 or rpage@pelhampolice.com.