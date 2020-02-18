HOOKSETT -- Two men remain at large following an early Tuesday morning assault on Julia Drive, according to police.
Police were dispatched at approximately 4:45 a.m. after a 31-year-old man living on Julia Drive contacted police shortly after the alleged assault.
The man reported that he had been confronted by two males, one of whom had a large gun that was used to strike him in the head, police said. While the pair tried to force him into his home, punched him and struck him with the gun, he was eventually able to flee the area and contact police, police said.
Police said in a release that the incident was caught on video surveillance and was shared with police.
The first man was described as black or Hispanic, and the second man was described as having a covering on his face. The pair was believed to be driving an SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4.
The Julia Drive resident received treatment at a local hospital before being released later in the day.
Police believe the pair targeted the man's home.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call detectives with the police department at 603-624-1560.