Manchester police are looking for a Hooksett man in connection with a late-night armed robbery reported by a Douglas Street apartment resident.
Police responded to the apartment at midnight on Sunday for a report of an assault.
"The victim told police a man she knew broke into her apartment and assaulted her," police said in a news release. "She said he then took her rifle, pointed it at her and demanded money. The victim gave him money and he left with the cash and the rifle."
The man was identified as David Lafond, 40. Lafond is wanted for armed robbery, burglary, second-degree assault, theft by unauthorized taking as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Lafond also has an active second-degree assault warrant from an incident in June this year. police said.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.