Within hours of his release on bail on domestic violence charges, a man brutally attacked the same woman, Nashua police said Tuesday.
Jency Diaz, 28, of 89 Walnut St., Apt. 2, is facing aggravated felonious sexual assault, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, stalking and breach of bail charges in the second attack.
Deputy Chief James Testaverde of the Nashua Police Department said the system failed in this case, and that the department will scrutinize all elements of the investigation.
Testaverde said Tuesday that prior to the state’s bail reform act, the bail for Diaz’s first arrest would have been significantly higher than $200.
“It is disheartening, and I know law enforcement feels the same way across the state,” said Testaverde.
“The charges against Mr. Diaz illustrate why there must be greater care and consideration for the victim’s safety after a domestic violence arrest,” Amanda Grady Sexton of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence said in a statement Tuesday. “Mr. Diaz was arrested twice in the same day.”
According to court documents, Diaz was arrested the first time around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He was charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence-related simple assault for allegedly striking a woman and breaking her phone.
Less than three hours later, Diaz was released from the Nashua Police Department on $200 bail and ordered to have no contact with the woman.
However, according to a prosecutor synopsis filed at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua, Diaz returned to the woman’s residence, threw her phone against a wall, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a bedroom.
She told police that Diaz allegedly “punched her approximately 10 times with his fists, head-butted her, slapped her approximately five times and whipped her with a belt approximately 20 times,” states court records, adding the victim was then allegedly sexually assaulted before Diaz “began to cry and apologize.”
Diaz told police that he had consumed Xanax and alcohol that “caused him to be a different person,” court documents state.
A police affidavit said the woman had numerous welts on her legs and arms, bruising and swelling on her face, blackened eyes and a broken nose.
“This is one of the worst, I won’t say the worst … but this is bad,” Testaverde said of the Diaz case.
The violence the woman endured represents a failure in the criminal justice system, according to Grady Sexton.
“Mr. Diaz’s history of violating protective orders was a strong indicator that he would disregard the no-contact order in this case,” she said. “It is vital to the health and safety of a victim and their family that those responding to domestic violence understand the patterns of abuse and can recognize the potential for future violence or homicide.”
Testaverde said a preliminary review indicates that all protocols were followed as far as gathering evidence, photographs and interviews that established enough probable cause for felony charges to be brought forward.