WELDON, Saskatchewan -- Two men suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were at large on Monday as authorities tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 15 others were wounded.