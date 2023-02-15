Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save This Mercedes sedan is suspected in a gunfire incident that took place Monday on the West Side. Manchester police are seeking information about a silver Mercedes Benz sedan in connection to a gunfire incident on Monday in the city.An unspecified truck was hit by the gunfire, and the suspected Mercedes was seen leaving the area of Granite and Barr streets on the West Side, police said.The car had a black roof and possible out-of-state plates.The driver is believed to be a clean-shaven Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a yellow reflective jacket or vest and a dark-colored hat, police said.Anyone with any information about the car or the gunfire can contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Judge rejects Trump's late offer to provide DNA in rape accuser Carroll's lawsuit Police ID suspect Mercedes in Manchester gunfire incident Ex-Mexico drug czar helped Sinaloa cartel's 'cocaine empire,' U.S. prosecutor says Buffalo mass shooting gunman apologizes, sentenced to life without parole Who is Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor weighing Trump charges? Prisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 1997 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Valley Street jail asks Manchester police to investigate it Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up plate of motorcycle his wife was passenger on Fugitive turns himself in, says he doesn't want to die in shootout Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into home, drove car with NH plate Inmate injured in Berlin prison brawl dies Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem Warrants issued for city man in connection with Manchester stabbing Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old I-93 shut down twice over crashes Police use Taser to subdue armed man at Peterborough hospital Request News Coverage