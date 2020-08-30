ROCHESTER -- Police are investigating the murder of a 19-year-old man who was found dead inside his bedroom in a Rochester apartment early Sunday morning.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, a shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in an apartment on Monroe Drive.
Rochester police said they found the body of a man, identified as Michael Mowry, 19, of Rochester, dead inside the apartment.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Rochester police are “actively investigating” Mowry’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department Crimeline at (603) 335-6500. Callers may leave tips anonymously.