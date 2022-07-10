Manchester police are investigating after residents in neighborhoods across the city reported finding flyers containing anti-Semitic messaging outside their homes over the weekend.
The flyers include a reference to a website connected with The Goyim Defense League (GDL), a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism,” according to information provided by the Anti-Defamation League.
The flyers contain messaging such as, “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and “every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.” The pro-Trump catch phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was also included on the flyers.
The appearance of such anti-Semitic propaganda on Queen City streets has some residents rattled — and religious leaders wary of what’s next.
“It’s disturbing,” said Rabbi Beth Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester. “People are concerned — is this a one-off or the beginning of some kind of ongoing campaign. It’s disturbing to think not only that this was perpetrated by someone for whom this is important — hatred of Jews, anti-Semitism — but that this may be an attempt to gather other people for the cause.”
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg on Sunday confirmed his department is investigating the flyers and takes the matter “very seriously.”
“You never know what the next step is going to be,” said Aldenberg. “Is this the prelude to someone taking their hatred to the next step? That’s why we have to do our best to identify those involved, and then find out what we can about them or their organizations they belong to, and maybe they are getting ready to do something a little more aggressive.”
In a statement, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said “anti-Semitism in any form is not welcome here in Manchester.”
“I stand with our Jewish community against this and all hate speech,” said Craig.
“This matter is being taken very seriously and the Manchester Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the GDL includes five or six primary organizers/public figures, dozens of supporters and thousands of online followers through GoyimTV, a video platform that streams anti-Semitic content.
Ross Terrio, former Manchester state representative, alderman and school board member, said he found several of the flyers on the edge of his lawn at his house at the corner of Brunelle Avenue and South Cypress Street in Ward 7 on Friday.
“I looked around and found them on quite a few of my neighbor’s lawns as well,” said Terrio. “I called the police non-emergency line and was told by MPD that they had received a lot of complaints about this from residents all over the city.”
The flyers were contained in a zip-locked sandwich bag, weighed down using unpopped kernels of popcorn. Police took in about 15-20 flyers, Aldenberg said.
“Patrol officers collected up many of them (the flyers) that we were made aware of after receiving calls for service,” said Aldenberg.
“The ones that were collected up were taken as evidence. It’s been assigned to a detective, and I also have my detective that works over at the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force assigned to it as well. That’s more to cross reference it with similar things that are taking place in other parts of the region and other parts of the country.”
Flyers reportedly associated with the neo-Nazi group the Nationalist Social Club (NSC), also known as the “131 Crew,” have been found in Portsmouth and communities across New England in recent weeks, officials said.
“Hopefully we can identify a person, or persons, or organization that thought it was a good idea to disperse that kind of hatred in our city,” said Aldenberg.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to try and find out who is responsible.”
“Manchester has a long history of diversity and it’s disturbing that someone would do this in our community,” said Davidson.