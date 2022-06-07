Police investigate after Dartmouth College frat member assaulted, has jaw fractured By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Dartmouth College Union Leader file Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hanover police are asking the public for additional information after a Dartmouth College fraternity student was seriously injured in an assault last month.On Sunday, May 29, Hanover police responded to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center regarding a report of an assault in which the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw.The victim was identified as a 20-year-old male Dartmouth College student and a member of the Phi Delta Alpha fraternity, 5 Webster Ave.“The victim is believed to have been assaulted somewhere in the area between 5 Webster Ave., and the trail head going down to the river,” said Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis in a statement.Police believe the attack occurred sometime late Friday, May 27, or in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 28, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.“At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing,” Chief Dennis said in a statement.Hanover police ask anyone with information relating to the assault to contact Lt. Mike Schibuola at Michael Schibuola@hanovernh.org or 603-640-3336.Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Hanover Police Tip Line at (603) 643-7278. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Is ‘ineffective’ legal counsel enough to appeal a death row sentence? Killer's daughter reported as SIDS death in NH Police investigate after Dartmouth College frat member assaulted, has jaw fractured Concord man arrested for assault on year-old baby Nashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to death Police release plan to reduce gun crime in Manchester Mass. contractor accused of swindling dozens of clients in NH, 4 other states Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua teen facing felonies after 2:30 a.m. kidnapping of girl at gunpoint Third grader killed in S.C. shooting remembered as 'incredible soul;' wanted to be in NBA Windham death ruled homicide Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man Under fire: Manchester tries new strategy for gun crime Plymouth man charged in connection with shooting Manchester police pursuing system to capture security videos across the city Bedford man arrested in Manchester hotel after firing gun during argument Kayla Montgomery released after spending a weekend in jail Portsmouth third-grader killed in random S.C. shooting Request News Coverage