LYNDEBOROUGH - Police are investigating after a radar speed sign and vertical mounting pole were stolen along 2nd NH Turnpike in Lyndeborough.
According to police, the sign was posted and secured to a pole located on the 2nd NH Turnpike, just east of the intersection of Sharp Road.
Lyndeborough Police Chief Rance Deware was on patrol Wednesday when he noticed the sign - described as an Elan City EVOLIS Radar Speed Sign and Vertical Mounting Pole - was missing. Deware set up the radar sign on Monday April 20, securing it to a plastic black vertical mounting bar and locking it in place with a gun lock.
The entire sign, mounting bar and pole straps were stolen from the sign post, police said. Information available online from Elan City suggests a radar sign and mounting pole carry an estimated value of between $2,000 and $3,000.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident occurring Lyndeborough is asked to call the Lyndeborough Police Department at 654-6535.