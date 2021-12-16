Manchester police are investigating after eight people were caught on video allegedly breaking into the U.S. Gold and Pawn Shop on So. Willow St. early Thursday. Police say surveillance video shows eight people entering the store and taking various items, including laptops and jewelry.
Courtesy Manchester Police Department
Courtesy Manchester Police Department
Police in Manchester and Nashua are investigating smash-and-grab incidents at local jewelry and pawn shops, thefts similar to ones involving groups of thieves reported in cities across the country in recent weeks.
Manchester police responding to a burglary alarm at U.S. Gold and Pawn Shop at 890 S. Willow St. around 4 a.m. Thursday reported finding the front door smashed and shattered glass cabinets inside, according to Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel.
Police say surveillance video shows eight people entering the store and taking various items, including laptops and jewelry. Police say the individuals appear to have been inside the pawn shop for about three minutes.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
Nashua police are investigating after a jewelry store and pawn shop was also robbed early Thursday.
Nashua police said the Shnayder Jewelry and Pawn Shop at 110 Daniel Webster Highway was robbed early Thursday, with the first call coming in around 3 a.m.
The amount of damage to the store and value of any property taken has yet to be released by police.
The two New Hampshire break-ins come on the heels of similar incidents this week in several Massachusetts communities.
Thieves stole about $15,000 in jewelry early Sunday from Roland’s Jewelry in Medford, Mass., and Touch of Midas in Burlington, Mass., was hit the same night. In both cases, surveillance video shows multiple people breaking in the front door and smashing display cases before grabbing fistfuls of jewelry. The Gold-n-Oldies store in Everett, Mass., was also robbed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called the smash and grab looting occurring in her hometown of San Francisco 'absolutely outrageous'.
Pelosi called out what she termed an "attitude of lawlessness" in the country as groups of thieves target retailers in cities across the U.S. Pelosi commented on the 'outrageous' robberies, some of which law enforcement believe were planned through online messaging apps.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com